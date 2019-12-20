Gov. Evers seeks qualified applicants for Wisconsin's next adjutant general

Getty Images Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers announced he is seeking applicants for Wisconsin's next adjutant general.

According to a Friday news release, whoever is appointed will fill the vacancy following Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar's resignation Dec. 31.

The release said the appointment is for a five-year term. The adjutant general is responsible for leading the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, commanding the Wisconsin National Guard and serving as the governor's senior military and homeland security adviser.

The Department of Military Affairs' Division of Emergency Management is mainly in charge of the state's efforts to prepare for and respond to natural and man-made disasters.

Applicants must have the federally recognized minimum rank of full colonel and be an active member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the Army National Guard of the United States, the Air National Guard of the United States or the U.S. Army Reserve. Additionally, applicants must be qualified for recognition at the minimum rank of brigadier general.

The governor will also consider applicants who have retired within the past two years from active duty drilling status from either an Army or Air Force reserve component. Other requirements for applicants who have retired include federal recognition as general officers who are eligible to maintain recognition as a major general, along with being no more than 62 years old.

To get an application, you can refer to the following contact information:

Ms. Nicole Rute

Department of Administration, Division of Personnel Management

P.O. Box 7855

Madison, WI 53707-7855

Nicole.Rute@wisconsin.gov

For more information on applying, click here.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020.

