Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor a Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter who died Saturday, according to a news release.

Brian Serdynski suffered a heart attack while responding to an emergency call a few weeks earlier.

"Brian was a loving father, loyal friend, and a pillar of his community, and put his life on the line to protect and serve others," said Evers. "I join Wisconsinites in mourning his death and remembering his legacy of selfless service. My deepest condolences are with Brian's family, including his wife Rachael and three kids, and his Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department family."

Flags will be flown at half-staff from Monday until sunset Sunday, according to Evers' executive order.

