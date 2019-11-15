Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Wisconsin World War II soldier's burial

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a Wisconsin World War II soldier's burial.

According to a news release, Army Pfc. Eugene E. Lochowicz went missing Feb. 23, 1945, while his unit crossed the Roer River in Germany.

The release said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Lochowicz's remains and accounted for him July 24.

A Milwaukee native, Lochowicz will be buried Saturday in Milwaukee.

In a statement, Evers said, "The people of Wisconsin are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.