Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Wisconsin World War II soldier's burial
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a Wisconsin World War II soldier's burial.
According to a news release, Army Pfc. Eugene E. Lochowicz went missing Feb. 23, 1945, while his unit crossed the Roer River in Germany.
The release said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Lochowicz's remains and accounted for him July 24.
A Milwaukee native, Lochowicz will be buried Saturday in Milwaukee.
In a statement, Evers said, "The people of Wisconsin are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice."
