Gov. Evers orders flags half-staff for Department of Military Affairs employee who died on base

FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown half-staff as a mark of respect for the Department of Military Affairs employee who died Monday at Volk Field near Camp Douglas.

Nicholas Janz, 40, was a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Camp. Officials said in a news release that he died while performing his duties at the base.

Janz was replacing light bulbs on a runway when he touched a live electrical source.

"Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee," Evers wrote in the order. "Janz was a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother, and loyal friend to many."

Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday from sunrise until sunset. Volk Field ANGB Facebook

Volk Field ANGB Facebook

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.