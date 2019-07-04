Gov. Evers orders flags half-staff for Department of Military Affairs employee who died on base
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown half-staff as a mark of respect for the Department of Military Affairs employee who died Monday at Volk Field near Camp Douglas.
Nicholas Janz, 40, was a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Camp. Officials said in a news release that he died while performing his duties at the base.
Janz was replacing light bulbs on a runway when he touched a live electrical source.
"Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee," Evers wrote in the order. "Janz was a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother, and loyal friend to many."
Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday from sunrise until sunset.
