Gov. Evers orders flags fly half-staff in honor of Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Matthew Rittner, 35, was fatally shot while executing a search warrant in Milwaukee. He had been with the department for 17 years.

Today, I ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Matthew Rittner, of the Milwaukee Police Department, who died in the line of duty yesterday. I join the people of Wisconsin to mourn the loss of a life dedicated to public service. pic.twitter.com/HS612WKohS — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 7, 2019

The order to fly the flags at half-staff is effective immediately and ends at sunrise on the day of his burial, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"This loss is also a reminder that men and women like Matthew put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens and communities in Wisconsin," Evers wrote in the release. "We are grateful for their bravery and call to service."

Rittner is the third Milwaukee officer to be killed in the line of duty in the last eight months.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.