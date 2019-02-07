News

Gov. Evers orders flags fly half-staff in honor of Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty

Order effective immediately

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 04:31 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday. 

Matthew Rittner, 35, was fatally shot while executing a search warrant in Milwaukee. He had been with the department for 17 years. 

The order to fly the flags at half-staff is effective immediately and ends at sunrise on the day of his burial, according to a news release from the governor's office. 

"This loss is also a reminder that men and women like Matthew put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens and communities in Wisconsin," Evers wrote in the release. "We are grateful for their bravery and call to service." 

Rittner is the third Milwaukee officer to be killed in the line of duty in the last eight months.

