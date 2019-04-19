Gov. Evers ordered flags at half-staff for Iowa County DA who died unexpectedly

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo: Larry Nelson

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday for the Iowa County district attorney who died unexpectedly this week.

The district attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday that Larry Nelson, 59, suffered a pulmonary embolism while at his office.

I have signed Executive Order #21 to lower the flags in Iowa County to half-staff in honor of Iowa County District Attorney Larry E. Nelson. His life of public service and advocacy for victims of crime in Iowa County will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/icqeW3fYU8 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 19, 2019

Nelson was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who served first as the assistant district attorney and corporation counsel of Iowa County for 17 years, the statement said. Nelson was appointed district attorney by Gov. Jim Doyle in 2006.

"Larry E. Nelson dedicated his life and career to serving for his community as a champion for criminal justice and an advocate for victims of crime in Iowa County," Evers wrote in the order. "(He) leaves behind an honorable legacy of service in Iowa County and his state, and the people of Wisconsin mourn his death."

A memorial service is being held in Dodgeville on April 22 and 23.

The order says flags may be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Iowa County beginning at sunrise Monday and ending at sunset Tuesday.

