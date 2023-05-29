MADISON, Wis. -- Flags across Wisconsin are at half staff on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day and the sacrifices the state's service members have made.
Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order to lower the flags for Memorial Day on Friday. The order says flags are to be flown at half staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.
"Today, we honor and remember those brave and selfless service members, soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen who laid down their lives in defense of our nation and our shared values. Today, we also remember and offer our support to the family members and loved ones they left behind," Gov. Evers said in a recorded video message. "On behalf of our state, we share our deepest condolences and gratitude for your loved one’s service and for your sacrifice as loved ones, also."
"As we recognize this day, we remain committed to doing our part to honor the contributions and sacrifices of those who gave their lives defending the freedoms and values we hold dear. And we resolve ourselves to make sure their service, their sacrifice, and their stories are never forgotten," the governor added.
Flags were also flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of Navy Seaman Second Class David Joseph Riley, who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and whose remains were recently identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial. Riley was buried with full military honors in Juda on Saturday.
