Gov. Evers looks for applicants to replace Iowa Co. DA who died unexpectedly

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers says he is looking for candidates to replace the Iowa County district attorney who died unexpectedly last week.

The district attorney's office said in a statement that Larry Nelson, 59, suffered a pulmonary embolism while at his office.

To apply email a completed application form and supporting materials to gavDAapp@wisconsin.gov by May 13. The application form is available on the governor's website where it says "Apply to Serve."

The new appointee will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.

For questions about the appointments process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

