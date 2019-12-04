Gov. Evers has personal ties to school shooting site in Oshkosh

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has a personal connection to the high school where a 16-year-old student was shot by a resource officer after stabbing him.

Evers said Tuesday that two of his children graduated from Oshkosh West High School when his family lived there.

The shooting in Oshkosh came a day after a 17-year-old student pointed a pellet gun at another student's head in a confrontation that led to a police officer shooting the teenager at a Waukesha high school.

Evers says events over the past two days show "that we can't keep pretending that this only happens in other communities or in other states."

Evers says violence in schools can't be accepted as a foregone conclusion and that "we have to ... do everything we can to keep our kids and our communities safe."

