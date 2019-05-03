Gov. Evers expresses trust in Foxconn after Thursday meeting

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expressed his trust in Foxconn during an interview for "For the Record" on Friday.

Evers met with Foxconn CEO Terry Gou for the first time Thursday, after saying that the company was seeking changes to its agreement with the state. According to Evers, Gou shared the company's short-term plans with him.

When asked if he trusts the company, Evers responded, "Certainly, the people I have dealt with, the answer is yes. My goal with dealing with Foxconn has been around issues of accountability and transparency, and I think we have helped shape that to some extent. We know now what their present plans are, at least for the immediate present."

Evers was critical of the project during his run for governor last year. With the newfound clarity surrounding Foxconn's plans in Racine County, he said he wants continued transparency as he monitors the company.

He said he will be watching its environmental standards especially closely.

Evers also weighed in on the 2020 election, saying that Wisconsin's status as a targeted state will not stop Democrats from delivering.

He said that he will not be endorsing any presidential hopefuls before the primary, adding that the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be critical in identifying top candidates and energizing voters.

"My goal is, when they call me, I'll say, 'When you come to Wisconsin, you just can't come once.' Wisconsin is going to be the key state in this next election," Evers said.

Evers' full interview will air on "For the Record" on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

