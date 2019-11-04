Gov. Evers declares Winter Awareness week to prepare residents
MADISON, Wis. - Last winter was one for the record books. Wisconsin experienced heavy snowfalls and double digit negatives. To help prepare Wisconsinite, Gov. Tony Evers is declaring this week Winter Awareness Week.
In a news release the governor’s office is urging people to keep an emergency kit in their cars incase they get stranded. The kits should have snow shovel, extra gloves and hats, and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction on icy roads in case you get stuck.
Make sure your furnace and wood-burning stove is inspected annually. Do not run your car in an enclosed space like a garage, according to the release.
Avoid using your oven as a heater because that can lead to carbon monoxide poising. Also, be sure to make sure your smoke and co detectors are working.
For more tips click here: https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/
