Gov. Evers declares state of emergency for extreme severe weather

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a state of emergency Sunday following severe storms across the state.

Downed trees and power lines caused major power outages in northern and western Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. The governor also cited road closures due to debris and damage to homes and businesses.

This declaration allows the activation of the National Guard to help local authorities with restoration and cleanup. It also directs all state agencies to provide assistance.

"I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages," Evers said in a press release. "The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed."

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

