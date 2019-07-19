BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, authorizes National Guard help following downtown fires

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 01:18 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:29 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency for the City of Madison and Dane County following fires at two electric substations

An executive order issued by Evers says the declaration was issued to "provide support during the large power outage that is exacerbated by the extreme heat wave affecting the area."

 

 

Earlier Friday, Evers ordered all non-essential state employees to go home after many state office buildings lost power. 

 

 

"We are grateful that no one has been injured as a result of the explosion and fires this morning," Evers said in a statement. 

 

 

Evers says he has directed all state agencies to provide assistance and has authorized the National Guard to assist local authorities if needed. 
 

 

 

