Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, authorizes National Guard help following downtown fires

Kate Wiedel

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency for the City of Madison and Dane County following fires at two electric substations .

An executive order issued by Evers says the declaration was issued to "provide support during the large power outage that is exacerbated by the extreme heat wave affecting the area."

Earlier Friday, Evers ordered all non-essential state employees to go home after many state office buildings lost power.

Today I signed executive order #34 declaring a state of emergency and closing affected state agency buildings due to two fires this morning at electric substations in Madison. pic.twitter.com/7ZXzfd1NrH — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 19, 2019

"We are grateful that no one has been injured as a result of the explosion and fires this morning," Evers said in a statement.

Thank you, @GovEvers for declaring a state of emergency. City employees and community partners are hard at work in the EOC to restore services for our residents. #CityOfMadison #MadisonOutage pic.twitter.com/XqSS8QkibI — City of Madison, WI (@CityofMadison) July 19, 2019

Evers says he has directed all state agencies to provide assistance and has authorized the National Guard to assist local authorities if needed.



