Evers proposed using $1 billion of the state's $4 billion budget surplus to keep child care affordable, expand child care accessibility, expand paid family leave and boost funding for higher education.
Earlier this year, the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee removed a $340 million provision from Evers' state budget that would have made permanent the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program that helped providers keep their doors open.
"Despite the benefit of the largest surplus in the state's history, Republicans rejected much of my workforce plan, all without providing any real justification," Evers said. "We're seeing the consequences of that in action already."
Evers pointed to child care providers closing across the state, and the recently announced layoffs at UW-Oshkosh as reasons for calling a special session. The governor said that, although the state's unemployment is at a record low and workforce participation is high, employers are still struggling to fill job vacancies.
"The fact remains that Republicans have offered no real comprehensive plan to address our state's workforce challenges today," Evers said. "Truly addressing these longstanding challenges must include efforts to ensure workers who are already working and are part of the workforce can remain in the workforce."
Evers asked the Legislature to pass a plan that would use over $365 million to fund the Child Care Counts Program and the Partner Up! Program, which helps employers to fund child care for their employees.
The special session will gavel in Sept. 20, according to a release from the governor’s office. Republicans have recently gaveled special sessions out without taking up any legislation.
The governor's proposal would also create a state Paid Family and Medical Leave Act Program that would be administered by the Department of Workforce Development. The program would make workers eligible for 12 weeks of leave beginning in 2025.
Evers' plan would also invest $66.4 million in the UW System for general operations and funding for all system campuses. An added $197.3 million would be used to support UW-Madison's new engineering building project.
The special session is expected to gavel in at noon on Wed., Sept. 20, 2023.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.