Gov. Tony Evers visits The Learning Tree Child Care Center in Portage

Gov. Tony Evers visits The Learning Tree Child Care Center in Portage on July 24, 2023.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers called a special session of the State Legislature Tuesday to address what he called chronic challenges to Wisconsin's workforce.

News 3 Now first reported last week that the governor was planning to call a special session, as he pushes to expand funding for child care in the state.