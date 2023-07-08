Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Jul 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fitchburg got fast and furious Saturday as the city extended its July 4 celebrations with the Festival of Speed. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg got fast and furious Saturday as the city extended its July 4 celebrations with the Festival of Speed.There was live music, food, drinks, fireworks and, of course, racing through the street. There were multiple divisions for a 25-mile bike ride, a 5K run ad walk and a one-mile race."It's pretty intense and you have to watch your wheels the whole time," Katie Kornaus said. "The corners are tight, people are trying to move up on you and you have to kind of earn your spots."After their events, racers could join the party. All finishers received a medal and two free drinks.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Dane County judge rules abortion lawsuit can continue, says 1849 law only bans feticide, not abortion Search for 13-year-old still considered 'missing persons case' nearly 1 month after his disappearance Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Latest News Madison 5K helps raise money to support those affected by brain tumors Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say Iowa Republicans will hold 2024 caucuses on January 15 More News