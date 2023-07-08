Fitchburg got fast and furious Saturday as the city extended its July 4 celebrations with the Festival of Speed.

There was live music, food, drinks, fireworks and, of course, racing through the street. There were multiple divisions for a 25-mile bike ride, a 5K run ad walk and a one-mile race.