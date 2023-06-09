MADISON, Wis. -- It's National Dairy Month, but one Dairy State lawmaker says a certain kind of milk is in jeopardy in our schools due to school lunch changes the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reportedly considering.
Rep. Tom Tiffany wants to make sure all kids "got milk" -- chocolate milk to be exact.
The congressman and seven other lawmakers this week introduced the “Milk is Indisputably Liked by Kids” (MILK) Act, which would require schools to offer chocolate milk.
“Out of all the crises the Biden administration should be focused on, how did chocolate milk in school lunches become public enemy number one? Chocolate milk is full of rich nutrients that support bone growth and development, and millions of children enjoy drinking it," Tiffany said in a statement.
He believes the reported change could spoil school breakfasts and lunches.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month the agency is considering allowing only high school children the option of fat-free and low-fat flavored milk. Elementary and middle school children would be limited to fat free and/or low-fat plain milk only.
The USDA said new research showed that flavored milk accounts for almost half of the added sugar in lunches and about 30% of the added sugar in breakfasts.
They aim to reduce young kids’ exposure to the sweet stuff while their taste preferences are still developing.
“Of course, they've received counsel in both directions, like, ‘Oh, this is a great idea,’ as well as, you know, ‘Chocolate milk, give me a break’,” said Scott Rankin from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Department of Food Science. “I just don't see it really moving the needle very much, to be honest.”
He said chocolate milk has nutritional benefits, especially for kids who may only drink milk if it’s flavored.
“It's milk, right? And it's full of protein and vitamins and minerals,” Rankin said. “I think it's always better to encourage something to do encourage people to do good, rather than limit them from doing bad, right?”
Rankin believes to combat childhood obesity and improve nutrition, schools should invest more in physical activity, including "educating individuals to make healthy decisions about their food intake as well as... creating patterns of good exercise and good activity patterns as well."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.