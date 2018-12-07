GOP tries to hamstring incoming Democratic attorneys general

Getty Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - Republicans pushing to hang on to power in Wisconsin and Michigan aren't stopping at curbing the authority of incoming Democratic governors. They're also trying to hamstring Democrats who are about to take over as attorneys general.

The moves underscore how attorneys general have become powerful partisan weapons on both the state and national levels.

Republicans in both states say they need to reduce the powers of their Democratic attorneys general and strengthen their own authority to preserve GOP initiatives such as voter ID. They also want to prevent more litigation challenging President Donald Trump's policies.

Democrats see the effort as a wanton power grab that defies the will of voters who put their candidates in office.

