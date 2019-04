GOP states discover a tax hike they have to like: for roads

LANSING, Mich - After passing waves of tax cuts in recent years, some lawmakers in several Republican-dominated states have decided it's time to make a big exception and are pushing for tax increases to fix roads that are crumbling from years of neglect.

In the past month alone, the Republican governors of Ohio, Alabama and Arkansas have signed fuel tax hikes. Meanwhile, proposed increases are being considered by three legislatures that are fully or partly Republican-controlled, including a whopping 45-cents-a-gallon hike in Michigan.

The moves show a growing willingness to take on the fearsome politics of higher taxes, at least for infrastructure. Republicans who otherwise support lower taxes are acknowledging that cutting government spending elsewhere in the budget won't cover the cost of repairing the many miles of potholed roads and creaky bridges.

