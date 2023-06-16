Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been a point of contention amid the state budget process, with the UW System and Democrats in favor of them but Republicans who control both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature opposed.

MADISON, Wis. -- Republican lawmakers announced this week they plan to cut around $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System’s funding in the state budget, citing diversity, equity and inclusion programs as the reason.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said earlier this week that the Joint Finance Committee is likely to take up the cuts to avoid supporting UW System’s efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on their campuses.

