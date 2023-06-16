Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been a point of contention amid the state budget process, with the UW System and Democrats in favor of them but Republicans who control both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature opposed.
MADISON, Wis. -- Republican lawmakers announced this week they plan to cut around $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System’s funding in the state budget, citing diversity, equity and inclusion programs as the reason.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said earlier this week that the Joint Finance Committee is likely to take up the cuts to avoid supporting UW System’s efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on their campuses.
Governor Tony Evers said he wouldn’t sign a budget with further cuts to UW System funding.
UW System President Jay Rothman reaffirmed his commitments to DEI programs but said the conversation is around more than just inclusion.
“I think my commitment to our DEI efforts, I've reiterated that multiple times and again, I think this is ultimately coming down to workforce,” Rothman said. “Wisconsin is in a war for talent, we need to have more graduates.”
Rothman emphasized the importance of funding in order to draw students to UW schools, but that’s a task UW-Madison students say will be even harder without DEI programs.
“If they don't see any place where they're represented or being supported, then there's no reason for them to come here and that's a huge loss,” UW-Madison graduate student Louise Ferris said.
Grad student Kelly Garcia said the programs were one of the things that drew her to UW.
“That was one of the factoring decisions of why I wanted to come to UW-Madison because not all graduate programs have that,” Garcia said. “It’s really shaped my whole experience and it’s made me like being in my department and my field even more.”