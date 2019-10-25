PHOTOS: Google opens new, larger office in downtown Madison Kivvit Kivvit Kivvit Kivvit Kivvit Google has opened its new office in Madison Friday.

According to a news release, the company's Madison location has gone from three employees in 2007 to 100 this year, leading to an office space which has now doubled in size.

The Mayor's office was happy to join the Boy's and Girl's Club @BGCDC & Bucky Badger to celebrate the opening of new offices for @Google on E. Washington w/ stunning views of the Capitol. Alders Patrick Heck & Keith Furman were particularly impressed with the donut wall. pic.twitter.com/Bm64YfO9UT — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) October 25, 2019

“A key to our growth in Madison has been our long-standing relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” said Jeff Naughton, principal scientist and Google Madison site lead. “The connection has created a strong pipeline of talent that has allowed us to create more jobs here.”

The Madison office focuses on developing hardware and systems software for Google's data centers.

Last year, Google provided over $4 billion of economic activity for the state's businesses and publishers. The company also partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to offer digital skills training for teens.

Hundreds of Dane County teens participated with the help of a $50,000 scholarship.

“Boys & Girls Clubs offer transformative opportunities around life and career readiness to millions of youth nationwide, and research shows what we offer is working,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “Club mentors, programs, and experiences like this partnership with Google, continue to set our teens up for success.”

