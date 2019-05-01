Goodman Pool offers scholarships for 2019 season

To make the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Pool accessible for all, the Madison Parks Foundation and the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation donated scholarship funds for general pool admission, lessons, lifeguard certifications and the Waves Swim and Dive Team.

Scholarships are available to families with kids younger than 18 who live in the city or town of Madison or are enrolled in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The pool offers lessons for swimmers of all ages and abilities. It also offers Goodman Waves, a competitive swim and dive team that practices five times a week.

Applicants can register for scholarships online or by submitting a printed application.

The Goodman Pool is opening June 13 for the season.

