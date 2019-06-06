Goodman Community Center looks for donations going into summer

MADISON, Wis. - As students get ready for summer break, the food pantry at Goodman Community Center is still looking for donations.

The center says food insecurity is at its worst in the summertime. One reason is because families who have been dependent on free and reduced meal programs at their child's school aren't able to access those services.

"Just imagine you don't have a car when you go grocery shopping," corporate giving manager Jon Lica said. "You need to carry things on the bus -- you're reliant on a 45-minute bus ride one direction to grab groceries and then hauling it back another time. Maybe you have kids with you as well."

Along with food donations, the Goodman Center is also asking people to donate plastic grocery bags, personal hygiene products, household supplies and diapers.

