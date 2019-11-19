Goodman Center asks for donations to help with turkey shortage for Thanksgiving Basket drive

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Goodman Community Center is facing a "turkey emergency" ahead of its Thanksgiving Basket drive, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, the Goodman Community Center is short 500 turkeys for its 31st annual Thanksgiving Basket drive. The program aims to give out 3,500 baskets of food to help nearly 21,000 people have a holiday meal.

Baskets are set to be distributed Saturday through Monday.

To make a donation, visit https://www.goodmancenter.org/donate.

