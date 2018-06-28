Gone, but not forgotten: Area firefighters honor one of their own with special ride

Via MFD Garner

MADISON, Wis. - It's been three months since 29-year-old Richard Garner collapsed suddenly and died. The Madison firefighter had finished his shift just hours before.

The death was shocking, saddening, and left Station 10 with a void that is still felt today.

Area firefighters and paramedics will honor Garner on Friday with the inaugural Richard Garner Memorial Ride, a charity ride through southern Wisconsin. Fire Fighters Local 311 has raised money through registration fees, sponsorships, and raffles to contribute to a scholarship fund in Garner's honor for students wanting to enter the fire service.

Garner, known as "Rick" to his friends, was passionate about education. "He was in the community all the time," said Peter Friedericks, of Local 311. "Everybody knew Rick. They knew who he was, they knew what he did, and he was always telling people about our job, about what we did, trying to recruit people."

In his bio posted on the City of Madison's website, Garner called motorcycling his passion. "I enjoy getting on my motorcycles and cruising the hills, taking my mind off of work and preparing myself for the next shift," he wrote.

"Rick's legacy is one of compassion and really community service," said Steve Davis, Madison fire chief. "It's incredible. We don't necessarily know what our people are doing day in and day out to make lives better with other people, and we learned a lot more with Rick."

"We had no idea how many kids he had taken under his wing in this community since he'd been there in six short years. We had no idea how many lives he had really impacted. He was on the ambulance and he would follow up with patients we had no idea he was doing that. He would go back and check on patients who were having breathing issues a day later, just to see how they were."

Prior to the riders hitting the road, Fire Fighters Local 311 and the Madison Fire Department will host a ceremony and formally dedicate Engine 10 in memory of Garner. Afterward, motorcyclists will take off, driving underneath an American flag strung between two Madison Fire aerial ladders.

Photo courtesy of Madison Fire Department

The riders will travel through southern Wisconsin throughout the day, finally ending up back at Harley-Davidson Madison around 5:00 p.m. where a celebration will be held.

You can join the ride by clicking here to register.

Since Garner died within a few hours of his shift's end, his death is considered a line-of-duty death.

In his bio, posted on the City of Madison's website, Garner described his passion for firefighting. "I thought this would be a way I could make a difference outside of being an EMT-Basic," Garner wrote. "It would allow me to expand my knowledge and make more of an impact than I could as a firefighter."

Garner joined the Madison Fire Department on Sept. 24, 2012, and served as a firefighter and EMT at Station 5 until moving to Station 10 and becoming a paramedic in 2017.

Garner was very excited for that change. "What I was looking forward to the most is the ability to get out and affect more people, to kind of see life after the ambulance door closes, and to expand my knowledge," he wrote, in 2017. "On 90% of the calls as a firefighter, once the patient is in the ambulance, the paramedics take over and you don't get to see the patient care and the result of your work. You don't know if they get better. As a paramedic, you actively get to see those changes or see how the patient recovers as you're transporting them to the hospital."

Photo courtesy of Madison Fire Department

Garner's death has left his north side station with a void the firefighters can't completely describe. Station 10, Garner's home base for more than a year, is a bit of an isolated station. Garner had said he liked the challenge of being by himself for a while, as well as working with surrounding units: the Town of Burke and Waunakee.