Golfers play late into holiday season

MADISON, Wis. - Odana Hills Golf Course broke a Madison record by staying open during the holiday season.

The golf course announced that it'll be open until Monday, but closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas. Odana Hills Golf Course beat the Madison record as the golf course that has stayed open the longest for the season by surpassing the previous latest opening, Dec. 12.

"As much as we could play, we will," said golfer Tim Alexander. "If we can play, we play."

Alexander said he's been golfing for years, and despite a knee injury, he's practicing for as long as he can.

"We'll keep playing any of the courses that are open as long as there's no snow out," Alexander said.

The course said there will be no tee times from Friday through Monday, nor will any carts be allowed.

