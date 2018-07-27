LIVE NOW

News 3 at 6

News

Golf course burglary under investigation

By:

Posted: July 27, 2018 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 05:13 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a Platteville golf course that was discovered Thursday morning. 

According to officials, the sheriff's office responded to reports of burglary at the Platteville Golf-County club just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Officials said that an unknown number of individuals entered the golf course and stole property. The exact amount of property that was stolen has not been released. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. Anybody with information regarding the robbery can contact Grant County Crime Stoppers. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration