Golf course burglary under investigation
MADISON, Wis. - Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a Platteville golf course that was discovered Thursday morning.
According to officials, the sheriff's office responded to reports of burglary at the Platteville Golf-County club just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said that an unknown number of individuals entered the golf course and stole property. The exact amount of property that was stolen has not been released.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. Anybody with information regarding the robbery can contact Grant County Crime Stoppers.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion