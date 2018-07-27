Golf course burglary under investigation

MADISON, Wis. - Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a Platteville golf course that was discovered Thursday morning.

According to officials, the sheriff's office responded to reports of burglary at the Platteville Golf-County club just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said that an unknown number of individuals entered the golf course and stole property. The exact amount of property that was stolen has not been released.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. Anybody with information regarding the robbery can contact Grant County Crime Stoppers.