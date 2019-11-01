Going to the post office will soon have a 'whole new meaning' for Capt. Barr's widow

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Going to the post office will have a 'whole new meaning' for Capt. Barr's widow Going to the post office will have a 'whole new meaning' for Capt. Barr's widow

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Abby Barr calls herself an "ink dry kind of person," so when she first heard there was a chance a federal building could be renamed to honor her late husband, Cory, she didn't want to read too much into it.

"I didn't wanna get my hopes up," Barr told News 3 Now.

But she received the news Thursday that President Donald Trump signed legislation to renaming the only post office in Sun Prairie after her husband. He died in a deadly natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie on July 10, 2018, leaving behind his wife and twin daughters, Aubrey and Hailey.

"Cory was raised in Sun Prairie, and to raise them in Sun Prairie, it's going to be for them to know their father, and the post office will be one of those things where they'll be able to know their father, what July 10th, 2018 meant for our family and for the community," Abby Barr said.

The building at 1715 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie will soon be designated as the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building.

"It'll have a whole new meaning when I do go there," Barr said.

U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced the legislation in April. The entire Wisconsin congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, introduced companion legislation in the House.

"Sun Prairie is a growing community and this was a devastating event. Not just Capt. Cory Barr but several other firefighters were injured, as well, and this is one way to make sure that we never forget that," Pocan told News 3 Now.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said Pocan first tossed around the idea for the name change shortly after the explosion.

"(The post office) will be here 100 years from now. That means 100 years from now, we'll still be remembering what Cory Barr did for us on the night of July 10, 2018. I think that's pretty special," Esser said.

Esser said he does not know when the official name change will happen but plans to hold a special ceremony to celebrate it.​​​​​​​

