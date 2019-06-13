GoFundMe set up for Barneveld fire victims

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARNEVELD, Wis. - A GoFundMe page has been started to help support the victims of Tuesday's fire at a business in Barneveld.

Cori Lease said in the description of the fundraiser that the business belongs to her uncle and grandpa. Lease said they're hoping for "any financial assistance," and that any support would be appreciated.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. The fire shut down traffic in central Barneveld Tuesday evening. Anywhere between 10 and 12 different units responded to fight the fire.

If you'd like to donate to the fundraiser, click on this link.

