GoFundMe page raises money for dog burned with boiling water

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A GoFundMe page has been set up for a dog that was burned with boiling water earlier this month .

The dog was found Dec. 15 with some of her skin pulled back and a large patch of skin missing from her rib area, according to court documents.

The suspect, Cody Sholes, 26, allegedly caused the injuries to the dog with boiling water.

Sholes said that on Dec. 4 he was in the basement of his apartment and turned the water heater up to the highest temperature because the water in the apartment was cold. Sholes told the officer that on Dec. 5 he put the dog in the tub with the water running while he attended to his 3-month-old child, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Sholes said he heard the dog whimpering and turned the water off when he noticed the injuries.

Two officers drove the dog to Veterinary Emergency Services in Janesville. A doctor that assessed the dog said she would recover but that it would be a long process.

Officials with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said the dog, Sunny, is doing better, but she has multiple surgeries ahead of her to help heal parts of her skin that are still covered in dead tissue.

The veterinarian said for these types of injuries to occur, the water would have to be above boiling, which would be approximately 212 degrees, according to the criminal complaint.

The GoFundMe page has raised $2,500 of the $5,000 as of Friday.

Sholes is being charged with one count of animal mistreatment.