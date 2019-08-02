BREAKING NEWS

GoFundMe account created to help return body of child killed in farm accident in Nicaragua

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 11:57 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:56 PM CDT

DANE, Wis. - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses of a little boy killed during a farming accident.

The money raised will also help return Jefferson Rodriguez to his home country of Nicaragua.  The 8-year-old and his father had recently moved to Dane County from the Central American nation and do not have any other family in the area. According to the GoFundMe account, the boy’s mother still lives in Nicaragua.

Authorities were called to a farm last Friday on the 600 block of Viaduct Road in the Town of Dane.

Responding officers determined the boy was accidentally run over by a skid-steer loader while he was working on the farm.

The child’s father was operating the machine.

According to the GoFundMe account, people on the farm remember Rodriguez as a happy boy who loved to wear American flag attire.

You can visit the GoFundMe account by clicking on this link.

