Goats on the Go brings 40 goats to eat wild radish in Sun Prairie garden

After the Smith Crossing Community Garden in Sun Prairie had an overgrowth of wild radish, an initiative was taken to clear out the weed. That initiative included taking 40 goats from Goats on the Go to graze the garden for three weeks.

The goats eat weeds and brush, such as poison ivy, honeysuckle, buckthorn and thistle.

"[Wild radish is] very high in protein," said Dan Teeter, owner of Goats on the Go of Southern Wisconsin. "It's fabulous feed for them. It's better than I can put on my pasture. I have a pasture full of nice long grass and alfalfa and stuff. They prefer this stuff way more. It's like having employees that are smiling the whole time you take them to the job.

The goats are Kiko goats, which means they're fairly hardy, Teeter said. They're able to clear about an acre of land every five to seven days without tearing up any property. The goats are a way for people to clear out unwanted weeds and bush without using any chemicals. Teeter fences in his goats so that they don't eat anything land owners do want.

Once the area is cleared, the Smith Crossing Community Garden will have more space for gardening. Each year, a portion of the garden's produce is donated to the Sunshine Place food pantry.

