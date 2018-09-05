Glass Nickel Pizza in Sun Prairie to reopen in new location after explosion
Business hopes to rebuild former location
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Glass Nickel Pizza officials said in a Facebook post the business hopes to reopen in early October in a new location in Sun Prairie.
After a deadly gas explosion in July in Sun Prairie, Glass Nickel Pizza's location was left in shambles. The restaurant was one of the businesses that was leveled in downtown Sun Prairie after the explosion.
At the end of July, construction crews tore down what was left of the Sun Prairie location.
The Facebook post announced the restaurant will be back in business in early October at 815 W. Main St.
According to the comments, the location will be temporary as the owner works to rebuild and reopen in its former location at 101 W. Main St. in the next two years or less.
Local And Regional News
- 16-year-old suspect in in-home sexual assault, police say
- Local fire departments head north in response to floods in Sauk County
- Lawsuit: Oil refinery owners negligent in blast, fire
- Cellphone service down in Richland County due to flooding
- Public, private flooding damage estimates top $154 million, Dane County officials say
- Police: 29-year-old 'cold-cocked,' knocked unconscious on downtown Madison street