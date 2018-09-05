News

Glass Nickel Pizza in Sun Prairie to reopen in new location after explosion

Business hopes to rebuild former location

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:12 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:12 AM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Glass Nickel Pizza officials said in a Facebook post the business hopes to reopen in early October in a new location in Sun Prairie.

After a deadly gas explosion in July in Sun Prairie, Glass Nickel Pizza's location was left in shambles. The restaurant was one of the businesses that was leveled in downtown Sun Prairie after the explosion.

At the end of July, construction crews tore down what was left of the Sun Prairie location.

 

The Facebook post announced the restaurant will be back in business in early October at 815 W. Main St. 

According to the comments, the location will be temporary as the owner works to rebuild and reopen in its former location at 101 W. Main St. in the next two years or less.

 

