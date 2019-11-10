Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Girls on the Run 5K promotes confidence through running Girls on the Run 5K promotes confidence through running

MADISON, Wis. - This year's annual Girls on the Run 5K celebrated young girls who are learning about how running and being physically fit can improve confidence.

Girls on the Run is an after-school group for third through fifth graders. In years past, the goal of their annual 5K was to raise money for scholarships. This year, the group is emphasizing healthy habits.

"For these girls, the finish line is just the beginning. This event proves that they can do hard things, especially when they train and work together as a team. So the event is really just a celebration of all that's to come for our girls," said Christine Benedict, Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin executive director.

The group also distributed 60 pairs of shoes and other running clothing items to make sure girls could safely participate in the year-round program.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.