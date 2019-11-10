Girls on the Run 5K promotes confidence through running
MADISON, Wis. - This year's annual Girls on the Run 5K celebrated young girls who are learning about how running and being physically fit can improve confidence.
Girls on the Run is an after-school group for third through fifth graders. In years past, the goal of their annual 5K was to raise money for scholarships. This year, the group is emphasizing healthy habits.
"For these girls, the finish line is just the beginning. This event proves that they can do hard things, especially when they train and work together as a team. So the event is really just a celebration of all that's to come for our girls," said Christine Benedict, Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin executive director.
The group also distributed 60 pairs of shoes and other running clothing items to make sure girls could safely participate in the year-round program.
