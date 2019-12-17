Girls celebrate end of school semester with zoo lights, new clothes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 250 girls gathered at Henry Vilas Zoo on Monday to celebrate a semester of hard work in school and to collect handmade items, including hats, scarves and mittens.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program made about 300 items for the girls to take home, to help keep them warm during the winter.

Girls in elementary, middle and high school were at the zoo. They came from Girls Inc. and Madison School and Community Recreation, two programs geared to empowering young women.

"It's a great opportunity for them to come together and really get a better idea of where they fit into the bigger picture and the sisterhood that they're a part of together," said recreation specialist for MSCR, Leslie Smith.

Zoo Lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo run through the holiday season Thursday through Sunday, but the zoo put on the show as a special occasion for the girls. In addition, the zoo allowed the girls to use the carousel ride for free.

