Girl Scout Cookies sent by Madison troop arrive for Marines stationed in Afghanistan
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Marines stationed in Afghanistan are thanking a Madison Girl Scout troop for sending 200 boxes of cookies overseas.
Troop 78-99 packed and shipped away the cookies on April 11 with help from the Marine Corps League Four Lakes Detachments. Organizers hoped the treat would give the troops a sense of home.
On Tuesday, the Marines of Fox Co. 2d Battallion 25th Marine Regiment thanked the Scouts for bringing some smiles overseas.
"Some things put smiles on the Marines' faces but nothing like the smiles Girl Scout Cookies produce," 1st Sgt. John Tacopino wrote. "We work long and hard hours and little things like your favorite case of cookies help the time go by easier."
Tacopino confirmed the cookies made the long journey and sent a photo of the grateful recipients.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison drivers will have more time to pay off parking tickets
- Madison grants State Street Taco Bell Cantina liquor license after years of debate
- Verona music center closes, patron concerned about refund
- Consumer Reports: Pros and cons of retail memberships
- Cash bond set at $250K for Montello woman who admitted to starting house fire, killing ex-boyfriend
- Bucks dominate Celtics with 123-102 win to tie series in Milwaukee