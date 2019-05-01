Girl Scout Cookies sent by Madison troop arrive for Marines stationed in Afghanistan

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Marines stationed in Afghanistan are thanking a Madison Girl Scout troop for sending 200 boxes of cookies overseas.

Troop 78-99 packed and shipped away the cookies on April 11 with help from the Marine Corps League Four Lakes Detachments. Organizers hoped the treat would give the troops a sense of home.

On Tuesday, the Marines of Fox Co. 2d Battallion 25th Marine Regiment thanked the Scouts for bringing some smiles overseas.

"Some things put smiles on the Marines' faces but nothing like the smiles Girl Scout Cookies produce," 1st Sgt. John Tacopino wrote. "We work long and hard hours and little things like your favorite case of cookies help the time go by easier."

Tacopino confirmed the cookies made the long journey and sent a photo of the grateful recipients.

