Gio's Garden raises funds for a good cause

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 08:51 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A local nonprofit that offers therapeutic respite care for kids with special needs held a fundraiser Friday night.

Gio's Garden is named for News 3 anchor Charlotte Deleste's son Gio, who has experienced seizures for much of his life. 

Charlotte and her husband, Ron, founded Gio's Garden in 2012, with the goal of being a place where families could find support and care for their children, while giving rest to their parents.

The Gio's Garden Gala event raised funds to support their respite care resources.

According to organizers, seeing so much community support creates hope for families of children with special needs.

