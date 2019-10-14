Gilda's Run supports local cancer patients and families

Close to 1,100 community members came together Sunday to support Gilda's Club.

The organization hosted its annual 5K and 2-mile walk.

The annual event helps raise a big portion of the group's annual budget. All proceeds stay local.

Gilda's Club provides support, counseling and education to cancer patients and families as well as activities.

"We support the entire family during a cancer journey," says Executive Director/CEO Lannia Stenz.

"We wrap around adults, kids, teens and basically anyone at any stage and everything we do is completely no cost."

