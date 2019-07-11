Giannis Antetokounmpo wins Best Male Athlete at 2019 ESPYS
MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo won Best Male Athlete at the 2019 ESPYs.
Your 2019 #ESPYS Best Male Athlete ... Giannis Antetokounmpo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OkCnIT9D8w— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
"This shows that hard work, and when you believe in your dreams, anything is possible," Antetokounmpo said in his acceptance speech.
The Bucks star won Best NBA player at the awards ceremony Wednesday night as well.
Antetokounmpo also won MVP at the 2019 NBA awards.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison Mallards, who?! Local baseball team to change name for limited time only
Next Story
Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say
Local And Regional News
- Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say
- Teen driver in stolen vehicle accused of leading UW police on chase faces tentative fleeing charge
- Three 14-year-old boys arrested for stealing car, leading police on overnight chase
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- Adams County man arrested for constructing bomb, storing it in shed, police say