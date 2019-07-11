Giannis Antetokounmpo wins Best Male Athlete at 2019 ESPYS

MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo won Best Male Athlete at the 2019 ESPYs.

Your 2019 #ESPYS Best Male Athlete ... Giannis Antetokounmpo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OkCnIT9D8w — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019

"This shows that hard work, and when you believe in your dreams, anything is possible," Antetokounmpo said in his acceptance speech.

The Bucks star won Best NBA player at the awards ceremony Wednesday night as well.

Antetokounmpo also won MVP at the 2019 NBA awards.

