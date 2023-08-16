Cell phone use
MADISON, Wis. -- A new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health finds that even a brief conversation about social media with their doctor can improve teens' behavior on the platforms.

The study, which included nearly 11,000 people between the ages of 14 and 25, was recently published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. It was conducted at 120 primary clinics across the country, beginning back in 2010.