MADISON, Wis. -- A new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health finds that even a brief conversation about social media with their doctor can improve teens' behavior on the platforms.
The study, which included nearly 11,000 people between the ages of 14 and 25, was recently published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. It was conducted at 120 primary clinics across the country, beginning back in 2010.
As part of the study, health care providers -- including pediatricians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants -- talked with the adolescents about best practices for social media and avoiding risky behavior online, like befriending people they didn't know. Some of the patients selected for the social media counseling were then asked for follow-up interviews.
Researchers found not only did the short sessions lead to safer behaviors online, but also resulted in those teens being more likely to talk about their social media use to parents or caregivers.
"I think there was a lot of skepticism around whether a five-minute conversation with a pediatrician would have much effect," Dr. Megan Moreno of UW Health Kids and a professor of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said. "The answer was, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ A pediatrician isn’t going to be able to go into great detail, but if our intervention got kids to talk to their parents, that is great."
The research was part of a larger project sponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The results have helped develop a family media toolkit that parents can use to make sure their kids don't fall into risky behaviors online or see their mental health suffer because of what they're experiencing on those social media sites.
"Given the U.S. surgeon general’s warning that social media use threatens the mental health of young people, this study shows that providers can play a role in keeping social media use safe," Dr. Moreno said.