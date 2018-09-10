Getting them back on their feet: Volunteers clean Reedsburg homes and parks after floods

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Volunteers spent the day Sunday cleaning up homes, yards and parks in Sauk County.

"It's been a really incredible response from the community," said Melissa Gillaume Cappaert, a forest ranger with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. "They've been out in the community doing sandbagging work and cleaning up parks."

The DNR is in charge of operations at volunteer reception centers in communities around Sauk County.

"It's very important to these communities to try and get them back on their feet," said Max Wolter, who works with the DNR's incident management team.

Wolter, who came to Reedsburg from Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin, said his team had about 40 people working in the Sauk County area in the aftermath of flooding.

Gillaume Cappaert managed the 50 or so volunteers who came to Reedsburg Sunday. Overall, more than 80 volunteers helped clean 20 homes in Sauk County Sunday.

Jan Aslaksen helped remove sandbags from a home on North Webb Avenue on Sunday. He's helped as much as he could as Reedsburg was hit with two rounds on rain over the past two weeks.

"We were helping prepare for the floods last week and then helping between the two floods in Reedsburg and La Valle, moving things down in Rock Springs, getting ready for the second deluge," Aslaksen said.

Aslaksen said it's important to pitch in and do what you can to help.

"Some people can help out with their money, and some people can help out with their backs," Aslaksen added.

More volunteers will be needed Monday throughout Sauk County. Volunteers are able to work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

They should check in between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at one of the following places:

Reedsburg: Reedsburg Recreation Center, 134 Locust St.

Rock Springs: Community Center, 105 East Broadway.

North Freedom: Village Hall, 105 North Maple St.

Baraboo: Civic Center, 124 2nd St.

Wolter said people who are unable to volunteer are asked to bring donations to First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg to help flood victims. The church is asking for hygiene kits, school supplies and monetary donations.