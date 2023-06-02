Getting healthcare without seeing a doctor is becoming more common due to longer wait times.

MADISION, Wis. – As the amount of patients in need of care outweighs the number of doctors available, healthcare leaders are using other tools and professionals to meet the demand.

Officials from SSM Health said they and other providers are changing the way they offer services and want patients to consider the alternatives with advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants.