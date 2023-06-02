MADISION, Wis. – As the amount of patients in need of care outweighs the number of doctors available, healthcare leaders are using other tools and professionals to meet the demand.
Officials from SSM Health said they and other providers are changing the way they offer services and want patients to consider the alternatives with advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
“I want to make it clear this is not secondary care; this is very good care,” said David Ottenbaker. “I would just encourage patients to, say, try these models of care that we’re providing. They’re safe. They’re good. They’re affective. They are the future.”
Ottenbaker serves as SSM Wisconsin’s regional vice president of ambulatory services and said the focus now is on express virtual care, at least to start. Patients can get a telehealth appointment with an nurse practitioner or physician's assistant in as quickly as 20 minutes, but to see a doctor, it can take weeks.
Ottenbaker said this is because of two reasons: patient demand is up due to an aging population and primary care once delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic is catching up. Also, the pandemic also left providers with a doctor shortage—the burnout there left many to retire early.
“What I like to say is COVID kind of ripped the Band-Aid off, in that health care is no longer seeing a physician in an office one patient at a time,” Ottenbaker said.
He also said for the most common health issues, a doctor’s level of expertise isn’t really needed, let alone in person. So when they aren’t helping patients with things like sprains or respiratory illnesses, that frees them up to take on more complex cases and get everyone care sooner.
For people unclear on how serious their case is, SSM does offer tools to help them navigate that.
“The key here is that we’re all connected it’s all continuous,” he added. “If [patients] end up in a setting that we don’t feel is appropriate, then we’ll elevate that to make sure that they do.”
He also said if people are still reluctant to try the alternative, the choice is theirs, but to see a doctor they’ll likely have to wait a while.
Express Care is open from 7 a.m.to 11 p.m. all week, much longer hours than a traditional clinic.
