Gayfeather Fabrics closing after 19 years
Store will officially close at end of October
Gayfeather Fabrics on Williamson Street is closing at the end of October after 19 years in business.
According to a Facebook post, the owner of the store wanted to explore something different and do something new.
The store is hosting a closing sale with everything 25 percent off. The sale started Sept. 4 and extends until the inventory is gone or by mid-October.
"Opening and running Gayfeather was a dream come true for me, made complete by the amazing people who came to work here, and all of you, my wonderful customers who shopped with such passion and creativity," the post said. "Everyone involved helped make this a retail space with character and community. "
