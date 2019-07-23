Gas line struck in Baraboo, gas cut off for some of city

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo Fire Department said gas is shut off for some residents in Baraboo and the surrounding areas due to a gas leak.

At 1:54 p.m., Baraboo Fire, Baraboo Ambulance and the Baraboo Police Department arrived at the intersection of Vine and Maple streets in Baraboo for a report of an underground gas line that was hit by a utility crew digging in the area.

The workers hit a two-inch underground high pressure line, according to the fire department. They also said gas could be heard whistling from the damaged line.

Authorities evacuated the immediate area, but those residents are now being let back into their homes.

Alliant Energy fixed the damage, but had to shut down a significant portion of the service area on the south and east sides of Baraboo. Those outages are expected to last several hours.

The fire department said there were no reports of injuries.

The Baraboo Fire Department released a map of the affected areas.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.