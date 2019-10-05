Gas line leak shuts down stretch of Rock County highway, DOT says

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CLINTON, Wis. - A utility emergency shut down a stretch of a Rock County highway Friday, according to state traffic officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Highway 140 near Clinton.

Alert | ROCK Co | Utility Emergency | WIS 140 NB/SB | CREEK RD | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511WI (@ 511WI ) October 4, 2019

According to the alert, the highway was closed in both directions at Creek Road for nearly 4 hours.

The DOT said the road was reopen at 2:28 p.m.

