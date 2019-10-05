Gas line leak shuts down stretch of Rock County highway, DOT says
CLINTON, Wis. - A utility emergency shut down a stretch of a Rock County highway Friday, according to state traffic officials.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Highway 140 near Clinton.
Alert | ROCK Co | Utility Emergency | WIS 140 NB/SB | CREEK RD | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— 511WI (@511WI) October 4, 2019
According to the alert, the highway was closed in both directions at Creek Road for nearly 4 hours.
The DOT said the road was reopen at 2:28 p.m.
