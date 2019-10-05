News

Gas line leak shuts down stretch of Rock County highway, DOT says

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:33 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:15 PM CDT

CLINTON, Wis. - A utility emergency shut down a stretch of a Rock County highway Friday, according to state traffic officials. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Highway 140 near Clinton. 

 

 

According to the alert, the highway was closed in both directions at Creek Road for nearly 4 hours. 

The DOT said the road was reopen at 2:28 p.m.

 

 

