Roads reopen near VA Hospital after reports of gas leak
MADISON, Wis. - A gas leak at the Veteran's Hospital in Madison has been located and resolved, according to University of Wisconsin police.
Crews responded to and rerouted traffic Thursday morning around the Veteran’s Hospital in Madison due to a gas leak, according to police. UWPD said the leak was resolved and roads were being reopened just before 9:30 a.m.
The Village of Shorewood Hills Police Department was assisting with the gas leak at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, officials said.
Officials with the Veteran's Hospital said no one is evacuated, but they are still actively working on the incident.
