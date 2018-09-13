Roads reopen near VA Hospital after reports of gas leak

Photo by Sara Jessick William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Photo by Sara Jessick William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

MADISON, Wis. - A gas leak at the Veteran's Hospital in Madison has been located and resolved, according to University of Wisconsin police.

WiscAlert-Gas leak near the VA Hospital has been located and resolved -- there is no longer a threat to the area. All impacted roads are reopening. — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) September 13, 2018

Crews responded to and rerouted traffic Thursday morning around the Veteran’s Hospital in Madison due to a gas leak, according to police. UWPD said the leak was resolved and roads were being reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

The Village of Shorewood Hills Police Department was assisting with the gas leak at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, officials said.

Officials with the Veteran's Hospital said no one is evacuated, but they are still actively working on the incident.

Stay tuned to WISC-TV and Channel3000.com for information as it becomes available.