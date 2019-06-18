Gas leak in Verona forces evacuation of about a dozen homes, police say
VERONA, Wis. - A gas leak in Verona forced the evacuation of about a dozen or so homes, according to officials with the Verona Police Department.
The gas leak was reported in the 1100 block of Gateway Pass at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the gas was turned off by about 5:45 p.m.
MG&E has the gas turned off. Residents can return but need to meet with an MG&E representative before entering the home.— Verona PD (@VeronaWI_PD) June 18, 2019
Residents who were evacuated are asked to meet with a Madison Gas & Electric representative before returning to their homes.
Officials with Madison Gas & Electric, Verona Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office are responding in the area.
