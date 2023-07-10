Madison
DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- A gas leak near downtown Dodgeville has been stopped, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The leak was reported Monday afternoon in the area of the 100 block of West Fountain Street.
A News 3 Now crew at the scene said residents in a two-block radius of the area had been evacuated. A strong smell of gas was reported in the area.
As of 5 p.m., the leak had been contained, but residents near the 100 block of West Walnut Street are being asked to check for gas odors and report them immediately.
Road construction is happening in the area, but it's not immediately clear if the construction activity is related to the gas leak.
