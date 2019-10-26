Garver Feed Mill to celebrate official grand opening with tours & giveaways

Courtesy of Baum Revision/The Kubala Washatko Architects

MADISON, Wis. - After two decades of neglect and decay, the Garver Feed Mill is fully reopen, and Madisonians will get the chance to celebrate this week.

Garver's Open House event kicks off Friday, Nov. 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 3- 4:30 p.m. at the mill, located at 3241 Garver Green in Madison.

The event is free, but preregistration is required. Click here to secure your ticket.

Garver's tenants will showcase their products and services and offer deals, too. Expect to taste unique combinations such as "sugar-beet" flavored ice cream by Calliope Ice Cream and Garver-made NessAlla Kombucha cocktails.

Tenants include an event center, coffee roaster, florist, photography studio, spa, yoga studio, vegan cafe, and a distributor of sustainably-caught salmon.

The first 200 people to RSVP for the open house will receive a salmon filet from Sitka Salmon.

All attendees will have the chance to participate in a behind-the-scenes tour.

Friday's celebration will coincide with the opening of Surya Cafe, Kosa Wellness Spa & Retreat, Perennial Yoga, and Ledger Coffee.

The evening ends with live music from Gin Mill Hollow from 6-9 p.m.

There is limited parking on-site, so organizers recommend people walk, bike, or carpool to and from the open house.

