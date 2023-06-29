MADISON, Wis. -- Madison fire officials believe a fire that engulfed a garbage truck on the Beltline Thursday morning was likely caused by a mechanical issue within the truck.
The fire shut down multiple lanes of the westbound Beltline around 5:30 a.m. as crews battled the blaze, using thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
The driver later told Madison Fire Department crews he noticed a smell coming from inside the truck's cab, so he turned off the air conditioning unit, which he had been having issues with for the past two weeks. As he continued down the Beltline, he reportedly started to feel something warm and noticed other drivers were trying to get him to pull over.
When the man finally pulled over, he noticed the truck was engulfed and immediately got out; he then reportedly heard an explosion as he walked away from the truck.
Madison firefighters said the heat was so intense they could feel it as they approached the scene via the eastbound lanes of the highway.
The flames required more water than a single MFD engine could carry, so a second responded to the scene to provide more. Units from McFarland and Cottage Grove later responded to bring even more water.
In total, firefighters used roughly 3,000 gallons of water.
The garbage truck driver was not injured by the fire.
All lanes of the Beltline near the off-ramp of Stoughton Road have since reopen.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.