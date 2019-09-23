LIVE NOW

Madison garage fire started by discarded charcoal in trash bin, fire officials say

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:16 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple passersby reported a garage on fire on Ascot Lane Sunday around 8:20 p.m.

According to a fire incident report, crews arrived at 8:35 p.m. to find smoke and flames from a detached garage visible from Mineral Point Road.

The fire was isolated to one side of the garage. Engine Company 9 attacked the fire with their bumper line. The initial knockdown took four minutes.

 

 

During a search of the garage, the release said firefighters found a city of Madison garbage bin near a parked car. While inside, firefighters confirmed the fire was extinguished.

An occupant used his charcoal grill for a barbecue earlier in the day, and the coals were placed in the trash about an hour before the fire.

The release said it takes up to 72 hours for charcoal to fully cool down. Until that time, coals should be stored in noncombustible containers like a metal bucket or the grill just in case a fire re-ignites.

The fire caused damage to the garage and its contents, including the front end of the vehicle parked inside. It did not spread to neighboring units in the four-unit complex.

 

